President Donald Trump has endorsed Colby Covington ahead of his UFC Vegas 11 main event against Tyron Woodley.

Covington and Woodley will finally settle their differences inside the Octagon and although it is a massive fight, Covington is not doing any media. But, he broke his silence with a video message with Trump who wished “Chaos” luck in the fight.

The #POTUS @realDonaldTrump will be tuned into @ESPN to watch me at #UFCVegas11 this Saturday night how about you snowflakes? pic.twitter.com/QB2z68McFa — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 14, 2020

“I’m gonna be watching Colby, I’m a big fan of Colby, he’s a winner and he’s a champ. It’s gonna be a great evening, a great fight, and I just wish him the best of luck. I’ve seen him a lot and he is tough – good luck champ.”

Colby Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 245. It was a competitive fight with many thinking Chaos was winning until he got dropped twice and eventually finished in the final round. Before that, he beat Robbie Lawler by decision after taking a year off after winning the interim title and not getting the title fight.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak and no doubt needs to get his hand raised here. He is coming off two dominating losses to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his belt. But, if he goes and beats Covington, “The Chosen One” would be right back into contention atop of the stacked welterweight division.

UFC Vegas 11 lineup is as follows:

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Ryan Spann vs. Johnny Walker

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Mara Romero Borella vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

David Dvorak vs. Jordan Espinosa

Randy Costa vs. Journey Newson

Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera

Sarah Alpar vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

TJ Laramie vs. Darrick Minner

Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera

Mirsad Bektic vs. Eduardo Garagorri