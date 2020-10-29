ONE Championship returns this Friday, with ONE: Inside The Matrix. The six-fight card takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Arena, and is the promotion’s most stacked show since ONE: Century.

ONE: Inside The Matrix will broadcast live on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. (EST)/5:30 a.m. (PST).

The event features four title fights. A middleweight title clash between reigning champion Aung La N Sang and Dutch challenger Reinier de Ridder headlines the show. The co-main event is a lightweight title clash with rising star Christian Lee defending his belt against Moldova’s Iuri Lapicus. The undefeated Lapicus is trained by kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan.

A featherweight title bout between Martin Nguyen and Thanh Le, two of the promotion’s top strikers, and a women’s atomweight bout between Xiong Jing Nan and Tiffany Teo make up the other two title bouts.

Earlier today, all 12-fighters participating in ONE: Inside The Matrix faced off, giving fans a hint of what is to come. Check out the video below.

Will you be watching ONE: Inside The Matrix?