Mike Bisping was wrestling with Tom Aspinall in a restaurant when the two were asked to leave.

Former UFC middleweight champion Bisping was seen inside a food joint with Aspinall, who’s set to take on the fourth-ranked contender at heavyweight Curtis Blaydes this Saturday at UFC London. The pair began joking with each other before beginning a grappling match in the dining area that continued over on the pavement after they were asked to leave.

Mike Bisping & Tom Aspinall wrestle in a restaurant

In a recent clip uploaded on Aspinall’s official YouTube account, the Englishmen can be seen laughing while the Hall of Famer joked: “I know you’re the future of British MMA, but I’ll still f****** do you”. (h/t Daily Mail)

They proceeded to square up right there in the middle of the dining area. The staff asked them to leave but it did not stop them from taking it outside on the pavement.

You can watch the video below.

Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes at UFC London

Following the rise of Bisping, the first homegrown champion from the UK, there has been a wave of talented athletes joining the UFC ranks from the area. The promotion marked its return to the country after three years off due to the pandemic earlier in March this year.

Considering how successful the event was, the UFC decided to make another stop on July 23. Aspinall will take on Blaydes in the headlining bout of UFC London at O2 Arena. Other standout Brits on the card include Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

Aspinall has been backed by many including Bisping to be a future champion but the 29-year-old Wigan native is still fresh in the sport with a combined fight time of less than 15 minutes in the UFC so far.

While he has argued that a title shot is further in the future, a win over Blaydes could propel him into title contention before he’d like.