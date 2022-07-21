For the second time in 2022, MMA fans are graced with another UFC London event. Tom Aspinall headlines for the second consecutive time, as he faces off against elite heavyweight wrestler Curtis Blaydes.

Also featured on this card are the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Paul Craig, Molly McCann, and Mohammad Mokaev. Join us below as we break down our top 3 bets for UFC London:

Tom Aspinall ML

Once again Tom Aspinall is set to face off against an opponent equipped with a superior skill set to anyone the elite heavyweight prospect has faced before – and once again, we’re going to back him to pull out the win.

Aspinall will square off against Curtis Blaydes, a man many consider to be the best wrestler in the division. However, Aspinall is no novice when it comes to the grappling realms of MMA. He has demonstrated both wrestling and BJJ in his previous UFC fights, especially noticeable against Arlovski and Volkov.

Then there is also the case of Aspinall’s striking. Curtis Blaydes did appear to somewhat fall in love with his hands in his recent bout with Chris Daukaus. However, if he tries to play that game with Tom Aspinall, one has to think that Blaydes will be in for a short night in the office.

Aspinall did initially open as a betting underdog, but has since become the slight favorite, priced at 1.70 by Betway, There is still plenty of value on this line, but if you are looking for even better odds, Aspinall inside the distance is also a solid play.

Paul Craig ITD

This is a simple enough pick. Paul Craig does not go to decisions. The ‘Bearjew’ is a submission specialist, who has submitted some of the very best in the division, including the likes of Jamahall Hill, Nikita Krylov, and Magomed Ankalaev.

Admittedly, his chin is somewhat suspect, but if he is dropped, then his opponents often find themselves diving straight into yet another triangle submission. Craig faces off against Volkan Oezdemir, a hard-hitting veteran who goes into this fight as the betting favorite. Craig will likely be in danger for as long as the fight remains on the feet, but should it hit the mat, watch for the plucky Scot to pick up yet another victory from the jaws of defeat.

Paul Craig to win inside the distance at UFC London is priced at 2.75 by Betway. You could also take his submission prop at 3.00.

Parlay: Mokaev, Jones, Wood

Due to how inflated some of the lines for UFC London have become, our last bet will be a 3 piece parlay.

First is Mohammad Mokaev, one of the biggest prospects in the UFC, who faces off against a promotional newcomer in Charles Johnson. Mokaev is an incredibly skilled fighter with natural athletic ability. His opponent is a solid fighter, but Mokaev will prove that he is simply levels above.

Next is Nathaniel Wood, making his featherweight debut against Charles Rosa. Despite the fact that Wood is moving up in weight, he will be a similar size to Rosa. He also has a more potent round-winning skill set. Watch for ‘The Prospect’ to pick up a late stoppage or decision win in front of his home crowd.

Last, we are backing the only Welshman on the card. Mason ‘The Dragon’ Jones is back, and will face off against Ľudovít Klein in the featured prelims. Jones is the considerably bigger fighter, with legit KO power, and a solid judo game to switch things up. Klein is a decent striker, but the versatility of Jones will no doubt be too much for Slovakian.

This parlay is priced at 1.82 on Betway.