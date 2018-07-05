Michael Bisping Reveals Ominous Signs In Max Holloway Interview

Michael Bisping was the first person to notice something wrong with Max Holloway.

Holloway appeared on UFC Tonight on July 4th to talk with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian to promote his featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of this Saturday’s (July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Holloway appeared unlike himself and Bisping noticed it right away. It’s well known that Holloway had to pull out of his title defense at this event once it was revealed that he had been experiencing concussion-like symptoms and booked into the hospital for a second time this week.

Bisping mentioned the fact that Holloway looked ‘a little sleepy’ during his interview on UFC Tonight.

However, Holloway tried to play it off and blamed it on him being tired due to all of his media appearances. You can see the video here and Bisping’s questioning at the 2:38 mark of this video.

“You say you feel great, and don’t be offended when I say this, but you look like you just got out of bed,” Bisping said to Holloway, per Sherdog.com’s Tristen Critchfield. “Are you tired, what’s going on, how’s the weight cut? Are you drained? You look a little sleepy.” “I’m good man. A little bit tired. They got me doing a bunch of media stuff, but I’ll be fine, Holloway responded. “I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go out there and do the damn thing.”

