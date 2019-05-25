Video: LFA Star Fails At Embarrassing Flying Drop Kick During Fight

Spread the word!













One LFA star went for it all and failed badly during a fight that took place at the LFA 67 event.

That fighter is Dakota Bush, who went for a flying drop kick to Jaleel Willis while competing in a lightweight bout. It didn’t go as planned as Willis simply sidestepped Bush, who flew through the air and crashed to the mat. This event took place on Friday night from the Branson Convention Center in Branson, Missouri.

I don't know what the fuck he was doing, but Dakota Bush went for it. All you can really ask. #LFA67 #mmathings pic.twitter.com/vB4oF5EZGN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 25, 2019

Bush is 6-2 in his pro-MMA career and holds three rear-naked choke submission wins in his past five bouts. This co-headlining bout saw Willis win by unanimous decision.

In the four-man LFA Heavyweight Tournament that served as the main event, Daniel James (9-3-1) scored a TKO victory over Patrick Martin (9-5) with 15 seconds left in the first round. Now, James is expected to face the winner of the LFA 70 main event that will see Renen Ferreira vs. Brett Martin for the vacant LFA Heavyweight Title later this year.

LFA 67 Official Results:

Main Event – Heavyweight Fight – Daniel James (9-3-1) finished Patrick Martin (7-5) via TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 4:45 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Jaleel Willis (10-2) defeated Dakota Bush (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27. 30-27, 30-27).

Featherweight Fight – T.J. Brown (13-6) knocked out Ken Beverly (8-5) with a head kick at 1:45 in round one.

Featherweight Fight – Solo Hatley Jr. (6-1) knocked out Teejay Britton (5-2) at 2:00 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Mike Breeden (7-2) defeated Chel Erwin-Davis (5-3) via TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 1:24 in round three.

Bantamweight Fight – Ronnie Lawrence (5-1) defeated Garrett Armfield (2-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).