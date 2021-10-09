Israel Adesanya tops the long list of celebrities who have sent their good wishes to Tyson Fury ahead of his third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Ahead of the trilogy bout a whole host of famous faces have sent video messages to The Gypsy King. BT Sport put together a seven-minute clip of the best ones – check it out below.

Israel Adesanya: “You’ve done this countless times. You know what to do. You guys have fought twice. This is gonna be one of the best trilogies in boxing history. But scratch all that, one thing I want to commend you for, Tyson. I listened to your interview with Ariel the other day. And that was some of the realest s**t any fighter has ever said. I try to keep it as real as possible. I’ve always appreciated the realness so keep doing that. Keep championing. You know the fight for those who can’t speak up. Yeah, we’ll speak up for them. Appreciate that, go hard!”

Drake: “Look, this is a video for the most psycho man I know. He is mad in his head but he has the clearest heart. Nicest guy, The Gypsy King, scariest man in boxing. I’m wishing you the best of luck this weekend brother. I want you to just go out there and continue the legacy, do what you do. We all love you because you are relentlessly yourself so go out there, get the work done and then afterwards, f***ing sing your heart out or say whatever the f**k you want to say. I’m telling you brother, we are all so proud of you, we love you. I appreciate you always staying in contact with me, you know, appreciate the encouragement, the inspiration and yeah, man, I’m looking forward to seeing the end result this weekend. Wishing you the best, always. I’ll see you on the other side, f**k him!”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “Tyson Fury my friend what’s up. I hope you’re well, I hope the camp went well. I hope your family is well and I hope everything is like it should be. “I want to wish you big luck even if you don’t need it – you’re on that level. Keep making history and people admire you, you’re an inspiration for everybody so keep doing what you’re doing and be yourself. Do me a favour, just go out there and dance in the ring and do what you have to do. Take the belt home and keep going, keep striving, keep pushing.”

The Undertaker: “You smash this guy (Deontay Wilder), and when you’re looking over him, look down at him, just for me, look down at him and say, Rest. In. Peace.”

Jorge Masvidal: “To the best heavyweight of my generation, somebody that I look up to a lot in the personal and the professional. A warrior for God almighty Jesus Christ and the winner of this Saturday’s main event. Tyson Fury, my brother, God bless.”

