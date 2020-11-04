BRAVE CF 44 goes down this Thursday in the Gulf State of Bahrain with the lightweight title bout between Brazil’s Cleiton “Predator’ Silva and France’s Amin Ayoub headlining the event.

The eight-bout card also features a pivotal lightweight clash between New Zealand’s John Brewin and the Philippines’ Ronaldo Dy. The winner of this clash will be knocking on the door of a title shot.

Lowkick MMA spoke to Brewin ahead of his pivotal clash. After living and training in Bali for the past few years, the 26-year-old moved to New Zealand earlier this year and began training at City Kickboxing.

Brewin was initially set to fight England’s Sam Patterson back in April. However, Covid-19 put a halt to that fight. Thankfully, Brewin was able to make good use of his time, despite the disappointment of the fight being canceled.

“If I had of fought really actively, I wouldn’t have been able to soak in some of these lessons because I wouldn’t have taken the time to slow down and integrate some of the different systems they put in place,” Brewin said.

“It’s been such a blessing in disguise. All these fights falling through, and the mental challenges that come with that is good as well.”

Brewin is currently the only New Zealand fighter signed with BRAVE CF, but he is confident that given the opportunity, MMA fans can expect to see more world-class talents coming out of the Auckland gym.

“It’s silly how deep the talent pool is, in every weight class. We are not like one of those gyms that has a whole bunch of 125ers and 135ers. We’ve got em stacked from those bottom weight classes all the way to heavyweight,” Brewin commented.

“New Zealand, 100 percent we are the land of the heavyweights and light heavies. If you want those guys, come to us, middleweights, welterweights, lightweights, we have at least five world-class guys in every single division ready to go right now.

“This is not meant with any disrespect, but we’ve got guys that will take every single belt in this organization. If we’ve got the chance, we take every single one.”

If Brewin can get the job done on Friday, he will be riding a three fight winning streak. He will then likely be next in line for a shot at the BRAVE lightweight strap.

Check out the full interview below.