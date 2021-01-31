Former UFC lightweight title contender James Vick sensationally lost his first fight outside of MMA’s premier promotion last night.

Vick became a free agent in October 2019 after opting against re-signing with the UFC when his contract expired.

The 33-year-old ended his long spell on the side-lines last night at XMMA. Vick entered the bout on the back of a four-fight losing streak. The Texas native lost back-to-back fights by knockout when he fought Niko Price and Dan Hooker. Prior to that, he dropped a unanimous decision to Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder. The first loss of his current streak came against Justin Gaethje, who spectacularly knocked out Vick with one punch in August 2018.

Vick’s opponent at XMMA was another fighter on a long losing streak. Andre Fialho (10-4) had lost three straight coming into his fight with Vick. Most recently he fell to a unanimous decision loss against Antonio dos Santos Jr.

Unfortunately for Vick his fortunes did not change outside of the UFC. In the second round Fialho swarmed with a flurry of strikes. Vick was eating them but appeared to be out on his feet before the referee waved off the fight.

Check out footage from Vick’s defeat below…

Vick was once a serious contender in the UFC’s stacked 155lb division. He came to prominence through the Ultimate Fighter in 2012. Despite falling short against eventual TUF winner Michael Chiesa, Vick was signed by the UFC.

During his early years with the company Vick amassed an impressive had 13-1 record. He holds several high-profile wins over the likes of Ramsey Nijem, Jake Matthews, Abel Trujillo, Joe Duffy and Francisco Trinaldo. After putting together a four-fight win streak Vick began mixing it with the upper echelon fighter and since then things haven’t quite worked out.

Do you think James Vick should continue fighting after suffering five straight defeats?