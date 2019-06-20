Video: James Gallagher Involved In Scuffle At Bellator London Faceoffs

Spread the word!













Top prospect James Gallagher got people talking on Thursday after getting into a scuffle while promoting his next fight.

Bellator held the face-offs for the upcoming Bellator London event that featured a staredown between James Gallagher and Jeremiah Labiano. The two fighters will battle it out in a featherweight bout on the main card portion of the event.

Prior to the scuffle, Gallagher exchanged words during the press conference with a member of Labiano’s team. After the faceoffs, Gallagher stepped off the stage and then approached Labiano’s team which is when the scuffle broke out. PR and security staff separated the two sides.

You can see it here:

In his latest outing, the rising prospect returned to action in a bantamweight bout in the headliner of the Bellator 217. As seen in the fight, Gallagher managed to get the back of Steven Graham and lock in the rear-naked choke for the win. The victory marked a rebound for the prospect who dropped a first-round KO loss to Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 204 in August.

Bellator London is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at SSE Arena in London, England. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 p.m. EST. Bellator London will stream live on the Bellator app in the U.S at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT, while the portion of the card billed as Bellator 223 will air as a delayed broadcast on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.