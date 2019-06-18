Full Bellator London Card: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.

Bellator MMA returns with a new event this weekend with their Bellator London card.
Bellator London is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at SSE Arena in London, England. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 p.m. EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva in a welterweight bout will take place.
Rounding out this extended main card is James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano, Melvin Manhoef vs. Kent Kauppinen, Mike Shipman vs. Costello van Steenis, Fabian Edwards vs. Jonathan Bosuku, and Charlie Ward vs. Justin Moore.
Bellator London Card
Main Card (DAZN/9 p.m. ET):
- Middleweight: (C) Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.
- Welterweight: Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva
- Featherweight: James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano
- Middleweight: Melvin Manhoef vs. Kent Kauppinen
- Middleweight: Mike Shipman vs. Costello van Steenis
- Middleweight: Fabian Edwards vs. Jonathan Bosuku
- Middleweight: Charlie Ward vs. Justin Moore
Undercard (DAZN/6:30 p.m. ET):
- Lightweight: Chris Bungard vs. Charlie Leary
- Lightweight: Terry Brazier vs. Tim Wilde
- Light heavyweight: George Tokkos vs. John Redmond
- Welterweight: Richard Kiely vs. Galore Bofando
- Flyweight: Nathan Greyson vs. Frans Mlambo
- Flyweight: Kate Jackson vs. Lena Ovchynnikova
- Welterweight: Walter Gahadza vs. Oliver Enkamp
- Featherweight: Nathan Rose vs. Luke Ord
- Welterweight: Justin Burlinson vs. Wendle Lewis
- Flyweight: Denise Kielholtz vs. Bryony Tyrell
- Lightweight: Alfie Davis vs. Josema Jose da Paz