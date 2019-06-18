Full Bellator London Card: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.

Spread the word!













Bellator MMA returns with a new event this weekend with their Bellator London card.

Bellator London is set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at SSE Arena in London, England. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 p.m. EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. will serve as the headliner. In the co-main event, Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out this extended main card is James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano, Melvin Manhoef vs. Kent Kauppinen, Mike Shipman vs. Costello van Steenis, Fabian Edwards vs. Jonathan Bosuku, and Charlie Ward vs. Justin Moore.

Bellator London Card

