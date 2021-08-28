Jake Paul tried to recreate his infamous “gotcha hat” moment when he faced off with Tyron Woodley for the final time before their eagerly anticipated boxing match.

For those with short memories, the YouTuber was in attendance when his brother, Logan Paul, squared off against Mayweather for the first time ahead of their Showtime pay-per-view fight on June 6.

The 24-year-old and ‘Money’ began talking about a future fight. Amid the back-and-forth, Paul plucked Mayweather’s hat from his head and tried to run away. Unfortunately, for the internet celebrity, he didn’t get away and a brawl broke out. Paul took a few hits before retreating from an angry Mayweather. The incident was caught on camera and went viral, Paul even got a “gotcha hat” tattoo on his leg to remember the incident.

On Saturday, Paul and Woodley weighed in before facing off for the final time before their fight. The pair went nose to nose in an intense face-off before going their separate ways.

As Paul tucked into some food and spoke with Ariel Helwani, Woodley approached his opponent and things almost got ugly. ‘The Problem Child’ slapped away Woodley’s hand before trying to take his cap, causing a melee to break out.

Who do you think wins this fight? Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley?