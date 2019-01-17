Video: Henry Cejudo Brings Out Snake Before Dillashaw Staredown

Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo took things up a notch today.

Heading into his first title defense against bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from Brooklyn, New York, ‘The Messenger’ was fired up at today’s UFC on ESPN+1 press conference. He came out in a gaudy gold jacket brandishing his Olympic gold medal for wrestling.

‘The Viper’s’ weight cut to 125 is in question. ‘The Messenger’ of course poked fun at that as a result. He said he felt strong and ready to go, something his training photos have supported recently thanks to his incredible shape.

But Cejudo utilized trash talk of a different sort right before the two met face to face. The 125-pound champ took out an albino snake (or something) and banged it on the ground before the staredown. Watch it via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani: