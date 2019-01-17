UFC on ESPN+ 1 Press Conference Video

The UFC on ESPN+ 1 press conference is here to hype one of MMA’s most anticipated fights of the new year when Henry Cejudo defends the UFC flyweight title against UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

This will serve as the headliner of Saturday’s (January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-headliner, Greg Hardy will make his UFC debut against Allen Crowder in a heavyweight bout. Overall, this is a stacked card that is sure to feature some great MMA action.



Get pumped for the event with the UFC on ESPN+ 1 press conference streaming live starting at 2 p.m. ET.