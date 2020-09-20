All eyes may have been on UFC Vegas 11 last night but that doesn’t mean MMA didn’t continue to take place all over the world with devastating consequences.

Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) 111 took place in Russia last night. In the main event of the evening, Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov captured the vacant ACA lightweight title beating Alexander Sarnavskiy by unanimous decision. But, it was a fight on the ACA 111 undercard that caught most people’s attention.

Lom-Ali Nalgiev squared off against fellow Russian fighter Imanali Gamzathanov in a lightweight bout. Towards the end of the first round, Nalgiev found himself on the mat with Gamzathanov trying to jump into his guard. The 26-fight professional then proceeded to fire off a upkick that landed perfectly with sickening results. Gamzathanov was out on his feet before quickly falling statuesque to the floor in one of most savage knockouts of 20202 – check it out.

The brutal knockouts kept coming at ACA 111. Most notably we saw Aleksei Butorin score a vicious one-punch knockout of Asylzhan Bakhytzhanuly. The fight went to a third-round before Butorin caught his man, knocking him old cold – check it out.

Will you be tuning in to the next ACA after seeing these brutal KO’s?