In one of the more surprising MMA news of the week Russian female MMA Bantamweight Darina Madzyuk TKO’d blogger Grigory Chistyakov in a cross-gender contest. The big twist in this fight wasn’t just that it was a cross-gender bout, but that Chistyakov weighed almost 390 pounds more than his Russian female opponent. The bout took place in Russia in an event named “Our Business”

The fight started with the 529 pound man, Chistyakov pushing Madzyuk up against the cage. Then the Russian man can be seen attempting some kind of submission but eventually he failed. After Madzyuk escaped the submission attempt the referee stepped in to separate the fighters due to a lack of action. Once separated Madzyuk decided to let start throwing punches which led to Chistyakov being stunned. After some follow up punches from Madzyuk, her male opponent got knocked down to the canvas. Then, Madzyuk followed up with some ground and pound which then ultimately resulted in the Russian man tapping out from strikes.

The video of the fight can be viewed below (via Caposa on Twitter):

Wasn't sure about posting this, but decided I'd be failing you all if I didn't



Darina Madzyuk (139lb) vs. Grigory Chistyakov (529lb)



From a recent event called "OUR BUSINESS" (Наше Дело) in Russia. I don't know what to say. God have mercy on us all. https://t.co/rphOHnmbto pic.twitter.com/kwdNMT61JH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 28, 2020

Following his disappointing loss Chistyakov stated “After this fight, I will start to train actively, I will try to lead more or less a healthy lifestyle. Blogger Nastya Tuki-Tuk will be my coach.” When talking about the fight itself the 500+ pound man said, “It happened. She hit me fine and I fell. Although she is small … I lay on her back, but she did not fall, and than I didn’t know what to do.” (Transcribed by RT Sport)

What are your thoughts on cross-gender MMA bouts?