Fans across Africa celebrated Francis Ngannou becoming the new UFC heavyweight champion — especially in his hometown in Cameroon.

Ngannou emerged victorious over Stipe Miocic with a second-round knockout victory in the UFC 260 headliner last night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

In doing so, Ngannou not only became the heavyweight champion in his second attempt, but also just the third African-born fighter to become a UFC title-holder.

That is most certainly a big deal for the continent of Africa with talks of a UFC event taking place there likely to increase even further.

For now, the continent can celebrate but probably not as much as fans in Ngannou’s hometown of Batie, Cameroon, did.

You can watch it below:

This was the scene in @francis_ngannou’s hometown of Batié, Cameroon at the moment he became a world champion 🇨🇲 #UFC260



(via fight_and_write/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EVEUsPNuZC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

With Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya also being African-born champions, now is certainly the ideal time for a UFC Africa event. Perhaps before the end of the year if the ongoing pandemic eases up?

What do you think of Ngannou being the latest African-born champion?