VIDEO | EA Sports Release Trailer For UFC 4

EA Sports have released a two-minute trailer for the UFC 4 video game which will be in stores from August 14.

UFC 4 is the latest installment by EA Sports which was set to be revealed during the UFC 251 pay-per-view event taking place tonight in Abu Dhabi. It now appears the gaming giants have decided to release the trailer a few hours early.

Last week the cover for UFC 4 was allegedly released, it featured UFC superstars Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya. That leak seems to have been genuine as both Masvidal and Adesanya feature prominently in the official EA trailer promoting the game.

Another rumour that has been confirmed is the fact Tyson Fury will be a playable character in the game. Both he and his British rival Anthony Joshua will be available to anyone who decides to pre-order UFC 4. Check out the UFC 4 trailer below.

Enter the Octagon and impose your will upon the canvas. UFC 4 is coming to PS4. pic.twitter.com/CdQDIYpnbe — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 11, 2020