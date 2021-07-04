Conor McGregor put on a little show for a huge crowd of fans who were clearly eager to get a glimpse of ‘Notorious’ who recently touched down in the United States ahead of UFC 264.

The Irishman was out for dinner one week before he’s set to square off against Dustin Poirier for a third time. A bunch of fans got word of his location and began to gather outside the restaurant.

McGregor was taken back by the vast amount of support he was receiving and began to interact with his fans, even shadow boxing for the adoring crowd – check out the full video below.

McGregor and Poirier currently hold one win each ahead of their tie-breaking trilogy bout on July 10. In 2014, McGregor made quick work of ‘The Diamond’ on route to the featherweight title. Earlier this year, Poirier avenged that loss by becoming the first man to knock out McGregor when they rematched at UFC 257.

‘Mystic Mac’ was recently revealed to be the highest paid athlete in sport. Some people are questioning if he still has the desire to fight at the highest level after acquiring a vast amount of wealth. If the above video is anything to go by, McGregor is clearly fired up ahead of UFC 264 and ready to put on a show for his many fans.

Do you think Conor McGregor will get back in the win column at UFC 264?