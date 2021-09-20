Sean O’Malley finally got the chance to meet Conor McGregor on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game took place.

‘Suga’ posted a video to social media that showed him chatting away with McGregor. Unfortunately, the clip has no sound so we don’t know the exact details of the conversation, although we’re sure O’Malley let everyone in on the details at a later date.

The bantamweight prospect has made no secret of his admiration for McGregor. O’Malley previously revealed that he is modeling his career on that of the Irish superstar.

“Conor [McGregor’s] career, they did pretty well with as far as building him up,” O’Malley said in March 2020. “It’s a business. It’s a career. You can only fight for so long. You’ve got to make as much money as you possibly can. So we’re going to look at it like a business and go from there.”

‘Notorious’ is currently healing up after breaking his leg in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier back in July. The 33-year-old has begun to walk again unaided and will likely start training again in the coming weeks for his eagerly anticipated Summer 2022 return to fighting.

O’Malley is currently on the lookout for a fight date and opponent. The 26-year-old turned down the chance to take on Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 on November 6. He has since requested a fight with Dominick Cruz at UFC 269 on December 11, although it remains unclear if his wish will be granted.

What do you think Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley spoke about?