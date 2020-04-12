VIDEO: Anthony Smith Home Invader Breaks Into Neighbours Property

Spread the word!













New footage has emerged showing Luke Haberman breaking into another house before he entered the home of UFC fighter Anthony Smith.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, one time title challenger at 205lbs Smith said he was woken in the early hours of Sunday morning by his wife who heard someone was in their home. After finding a stranger (Luke Haberman) in his home Smith got into an epic five-minute life and death fight. He admits to struggling to deal with the intruder despite being an elite level fighter, he said.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.”

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him. Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

“You always just think you’re such a badass. I just don’t feel like one. I feel insufficient a little bit. I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Earlier today it was revealed Haberman was actually a wrestling star during his days in high school, boasting a record of 32 wins and 11 losses in his senior year.

Now new footage has emerged which shows Haberman opening the door of another house. The intruder then begins to scream incoherently at the top of his voice – check out the video below.

.@lionheartasmith says he's still ready to fight on 4/25 even after he fought off an intruder at his home over the weekend. This is video for the suspect after he allegedly broke into another man's home before going to Smith's. Smith describes what happened.@3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/mGwSlTjimo — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 9, 2020

What do you make of this latest footage showing Luke Haberman before he broke into the home of Anthony Smith?