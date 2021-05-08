Anthony Johnson didn’t have it all his own way at Bellator 258.

The former UFC light-heavyweight title challenger was rocked early by Jose Augusto who stepped up on just a few days’ notice to replace Yoel Romero who failed his pre-fight medical.

Augusto hurt his hand early and appeared on the verge of being taken out.

As ‘Rumble’ pushed forward he got caught clean by his opponent.

The Brazilian followed up to drop Johnson who did well to survive the round.

In the second stanza, ‘Rumble’ landed a big shot to drop Augusto.

A ground strike was landed but it wasn’t neccesary, Augusto was out cold and got Johnson got his first win since 2016.

Check out the highlights below.

How close was @joseaugustomma to shocking the world in Round 1? 😱



But it wasn't meant to be… #Bellator258 rolls on live on @SHOsports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRWkLk4EQz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

Rumble’s reaction to finding out that he got dropped 💀 pic.twitter.com/1sL4Nevcmn — Kieran 🇨🇦🏝 (@mmatrout) May 8, 2021

Do you think Anthony Johnson will win the light-heavyweight grand prix?