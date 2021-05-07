Tonight, we are LIVE from Bellator 258 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. We have a stellar main event for the bantamweight championship as Juan Archuleta will take on Sergio Pettis.

Archuleta (25-2) is riding a 2 fight win streak and looking to defend his bantamweight championship for the first time while Pettis (20-5) is riding a 3 fight win streak looking to capture his first world championship.

In the Co-Main event, we have

Bellator 258 Preliminary Card: (5:30 Pm est on Bellator YouTube):

Bantamweight: Henry Corrales vs Johnny Campbell:

Johnny Campbell with the +600 upset by Submission via Rear Naked Choke (2nd round 4:12)

Featherweight: Weber Almeida vs Johnny Soto:

Johnny Soto emerges victorious with a 29-27, 29-28, 29-28 Unanimous Decision win.

Bantamweight– Erik Perez vs Blaine Shutt:

Erik Perez takes it via Unanimous Decision 30-26, 30-27, 30-27