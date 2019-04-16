Video: 5’4″ Featherweight Beats 6’7″ Rival In Brazilian MMA

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a crazy sport, that much is for certain. Such a bout went down in Brazilian MMA recently.
The sport of MMA progressed leap years in the days since
Well, fighting still has long ways to go, but the rules have undoubtedly been shored up in a big way since then. You still do see the Freak Show-type fights in some match-ups, however. Japan is well known for these types of contests, but it also happened in Brazil last weekend.
The bout took place at the Favela K
The height discrepancy became apparent at the weigh-ins last Friday:
As for the actual fight, well, it was bizarre as you might have predicted. You would probably expect Savio to win due to his immense reach. But the underdog Celso actually picked up the decision victory against all odds. Savio didn’t do much with his strikes throughout the strange fight.
You can watch the full fight video via Sandro Saldanha right here: