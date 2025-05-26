Vicente Luque Predicts Early Finish vs. Kevin Holland: ‘I’m Coming for a Statement Win’

Vicente Luque is looking to make a statement against Kevin Holland.

On June 7, ‘The Silent Assassin’ will be back in action when the UFC heads to the Prudential Center in New Jersey for a loaded pay-per-view event headlined by not one but two massive title tilts.

Despite coming out on top in two of his last three outings, Luque is barely clinging onto his No. 14 ranking in the welterweight division.

Vicente Luque doesn’t expect to go the distance with Kevin Holland

Still, the Brazilian believes that an impressive performance against a fan favorite like Kevin Holland at UFC 316 could put him right back into the title picture.

“I’m hungry. I’m going out there seeking a finish, either knockout or submission,” Luque said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “I don’t really make a pick, but I fight with everything I’ve got, and I know that I have the capability of finishing anybody. So, I definitely think that this fight will finish before the three rounds, and I see myself gettinga big win. “I’m excited, man. I’m excited to go out there, do what I do, show the UFC and everybody that I’m still hungry for that title. I’m climbing up. As you guys said, I’m just 33 years old. I still got a lot of improvement to do, and I feel like I’m still just getting better.”

While UFC 315 will be Luque’s first promotional appearance of 2025, Holland will be stepping inside the Octagon for the third time this year. After suffering a first-round submission loss to Reinier de Ridder in January, ‘Trailblazer’ bounced back with a big unanimous decision victory over Gunnar Nelson at UFC London in March.

Now, he’ll look to string together a pair of wins and insert himself back into the welterweight top 15 with a win over Luque in The Garden State.