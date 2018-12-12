Veteran MMA Broadcaster Jimmy Smith Will Be Looking For New Home In 2019

Veteran MMA broadcaster Jimmy Smith will be looking for a new home in 2019 after completing a one-year deal with the UFC.

Smith was Bellator MMA’s lead commentary man before signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion on January 12, 2018. He left after a seven-year run with Bellator.

The news of Smith becoming a free agent in early 2019 was first reported by ESPN’S Ariel Helwani.

Veteran MMA broadcaster Jimmy Smith will be a free agent come early 2019, sources told ESPN. Smith recently completed a one-year deal with UFC and will now be looking for a new broadcast home next year. He has yet to sign with anyone but is hoping to do so soon, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 12, 2018



Veteran MMA broadcaster Jimmy Smith will be a free agent come early 2019, sources told ESPN. Smith recently completed a one-year deal with UFC and will now be looking for a new broadcast home next year. He has yet to sign with anyone but is hoping to do so soon, sources say.

As far as where Smith will end up calling fights next year is anyone’s guess. The fact that the UFC hasn’t resigned him yet doesn’t bode well for the veteran broadcaster’s hopes up re-upping with the promotion.

It seems the UFC will look to fill future color commentary roles with former fighters. Just early today former middleweight champion Michael Bisping revealed his new role with the company. Oddly enough the news of Bisping’s new gig comes on the same day Smith announces his eminent departure from the promotion.