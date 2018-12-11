Michael Bisping Reveals New UFC Role For 2019

It looks like former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will have a new role with the promotion in 2019.

The recently retired 185-pounder took to his podcast, “Believe You Me,” to reveal what his affiliation with the promotion will become in the new year (via MMA News):

“I’m gonna be commentating UFC events going forward, so that’s interesting and exciting for me. Just going back-and-forth with the UFC, gonna be obviously continuing with ESPN in the new year.

“Got the first few dates, Brooklyn, Phoenix, London, so that’s exciting and yeah they’ll be some commentary in there as well. Yet to get my first gig booked, but we’ve negotiated the deal and everything. So that’s good news, it’s exciting times.”

Bisping currently serves as a host on UFC Tonight for FS1. However, with the UFC’s broadcast deal with FOX ending in 2019, and now starting with ESPN, “The Count” was forced to find a new role. Now, he’ll be sitting alongside the likes of Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz, and more calling the action inside the Octagon.

This will certainly be a breath of fresh air, as more and more former and current fighters seem to be embracing commentary roles with the UFC. Since, events have become a lot more informative for the viewer, as real experts with experience under the bright lights of the UFC can now call the action.