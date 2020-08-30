Former UFC featherweight title challenger, Ricardo ‘Bully’ Lamas returned to the winner’s enclosure in a reinvigorated unanimous judging win over promotional newcomer, Bill ‘Senor Perfecto’ Algeo over three rounds, despite a rocky opening frame. In entertaining fashion, the veteran one-time title chaser locked up a 29-27 (x3) unanimous victory – preventing a second straight loss in the process.

Putting a real statement on his performance which was jam-packed with grappling scrambles, Lamas established mount in the final moments of the third frame, and laid down elbows and ground-and-pound to sway the judge’s decision before the klaxon. During his post-fight interview with current lightweight contender, Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder, an emotional Lamas hinted at a possible retirement from the sport, citing a need to speak with his family about the decision first.

The Chicago native has faced then-champion, José Aldo for the undisputed featherweight title at UFC 169 back in 2014, and has amassed an 11-6 promotional record.

Catch the highlights from the potential Fight of the Night featherweight pairing below.

If this is the end of the road – thank you for the memories, @RicardoLamasMMA! 👏 #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/KV6go5zwGG — UFC (@ufc) August 30, 2020