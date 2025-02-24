Did Michael ‘Venom’ Page Knock Out Khamzat Chimaev in the Gym? MVP Reveals All

Michael ‘Venom’ Page offered some insight into the rumors that he did some hard sparring with undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev.

Page seemingly struck up a friend with ‘Borz’ last May when the former Bellator star spent some time training with Chimaev in Dubai. Since then, rumors have run rampant regarding what went down between the two behind closed doors.

During a recent appearance on the OverDogs podcast with former BKFC foe ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, ‘MVP’ was asked whether or not he found success while sparring with the UFC’s third-ranked middleweight contender.

As it turns out, it was just another MMA urban legend.

“I’ll kill that now. I’ll kill it now, that’s nonsense,” Page said. “I didn’t even get to spar him. He ended up sparring my boy, Norbert Novenyi. Norbert gave him a little back-and-forth round. They had their tense sparring session. I think because we came as a team, and I sparred a couple of the other guys, I was kinda having fun and showing my flare and stuff. “Like I said, Chinese whispers, it got mixed. I have nothing to do with that. I got to see him in his element, he is such a beast. I guarantee you he gets the title this year.”

Could we see ‘Venom’ vs. ‘Borz’ inside the octagon someday?

On February 1, Page moved up from his post at welterweight for a middleweight clash with Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov in Saudi Arabia. ‘Venom’ came out on top, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory and handing the Russian his first career loss.

With Page finding instant success at 185, perhaps we could one day see ‘Venom’ go toe-to-toe with Chimaev inside the Octagon.

Borz’ is expected to be the next man up for reigning middleweight king Dricus Du Plessis, though no official announcements have been made. ‘DDP’ scored his second successful defense at UFC 312, pummeling Sean Strickland and pulling off a clean sweep on the scorecards.