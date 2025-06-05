Ukraine boxing icon Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retiring from fighting aged 37

Former three-weight world champion boxing icon, Vasiliy Lomachenko has today confirmed his retirement from professional boxing aged 37, bringing down the curtain on one of the most heralded career’s in the history of the sport.

Lomachenko, who held gold at the likes of the featherweight and lightweight limits in the ring, is also a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, winning back-to-back tournaments at both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games.

Revered for his stellar amateur career, which spanned a dizzying near 400 fights, Vasiliy Lomachenko made the transition to professional boxing back in 2013.

And boasting an impressive 18-3 professional record at the time of his retirmenent, Lomachenko would turn in a penultimate round knockout win over former world champion, George Kambosos Jr. back in 2024, to win the IBO and IBF lightweight crowns.

On social media today, Lomachenko confirmed his retirement from professional boxing, revealing he had gained “clarity” on his fighting future in recent months.

Vasiliy Lomachenko confirms boxing retirement

“I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have generated clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory,” Lomachenko said.

Vasiliy Lomachenko's full video message as he announces his retirement from boxing. pic.twitter.com/1r0xGiWyoC — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 5, 2025

Suffering a trio of professional losses to Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Orlando Salido during his career, Lomachenko would turn in notabe victories over the likes of Guillermo Rigondeaux, Jorge Linares, Jose Pedraza, Anthony Crolla, Luke Campbell, Richard Commey, Jamaine Ortiz, and the above-mentioned, Kambosos Jr.