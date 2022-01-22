What an incredible rallying effort from Vanessa Demopoulos — who managed to recover from a massive opening round knockdown, courtesy of a huge overhand right from Silvana Gomez Juarez, quickly submitting the Mexico native with a slick armbar on the preliminary card of UFC 270.
Finding herself on the receiving end of a massive overhand right shot from Gomez Juarez, Demopoulos was dropped to the Octagon canvas, admitting her wits had momentarily left as a result of the shot.
However, surviving and composing herself, Demopoulos then attempted to setup and armbar, before successfully sweeping Gomez Juarez, and then forcing a quickfire tap courtesy of an armbar over the two and a half minute mark of the opening round for a huge rally success.
Catch the armbar finish from Vanessa Demopoulos, below.