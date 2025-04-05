Vanessa Demopoulos Gets Cheeky at UFC Weigh-Ins Ahead of Strawweight Showdown

“Lil Monster” Vanessa Demopoulos made headlines during the weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN with a playful display, showing off her personality in front of the cameras. The strawweight fighter, known for her entertaining style both inside and outside the cage, is set to face Talita Alencar later tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Vanessa Demopoulos Gets Cheeky, shows some Cheek

Vanessa Demopoulos showed off her backside at the weigh-ins.

The 36-year-old UFC athlete Vanessa Demopoulos has had a rollercoaster journey in mixed martial arts. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised partly in Greece, she overcame significant challenges in her youth, including homelessness and substance abuse. She turned her life around at 18 by working as an exotic dancer before transitioning into MMA at 21. Since then, she has built a solid professional record. In the UFC, Demopoulos has secured five victories, including notable wins by submission and decision, showcasing her well-rounded skills

Her career highlights include winning the LFA Women’s Strawweight Championship and earning a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 270 for her armbar submission against Silvana Gómez Juárez. Despite setbacks like her recent loss to Jaqueline Amorim via armbar last September, Demopoulos remains determined to climb the strawweight rankings.

Tonight’s bout against Talita Alencar is crucial for both fighters as they aim to rebound from losses. With Demopoulos’ experience and Alencar’s promising start in MMA, the fight promises to be an exciting clash in the strawweight division. Fans will be watching closely to see if “Lil Monster” can reignite her momentum and take another step toward title contention.