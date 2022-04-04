Bellator MMA flyweight prospect, Valerie Loureda has hinted to a potential transition to professional wrestling in the future – after attending WWE’s flagship event, Wrestlemania 38 over the weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Valerie Loureda, 23, currently boasts a 4-1 professional record since her Bellator bow back in February 2019, most recently rebounding from her first professional loss with a close, split decision victory over the 5-7 Taylor Turner at Bellator 271 back in November of last year.

Amongst her other professional victories, the American Top Team staple – who was recently pictured training alongside former UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the Coconut Creek, Florida facility, has defeated the trio of Colby Fletcher, Larkyn Dasch, and Tara Graff before her first professional loss against Hannah Guy.

The Miami-based prospect attended the WWE’s two-day event, Wrestlemania 38 over the course of the weekend, where she hinted at a professional wrestling switch in the future during an interview with The Schmo.

“This is my first Wrestlemania, the WWE invited me, so I came here with my manager to see, and learn a little bit about wrestling,” Valerie Loureda said. “I don’t really know about this (wrestling) world, this is my first time – I’m learning, and I’m seeing my options on what I wanna do in the future.”

“Honestly, I love it,” Valerie Loureda said. “I had never seen it before, but I can see myself being great in this (professional wrestling). I’m an entertainer, I’m an actress, I can fight, I can also stunt fight – cause my dad was an actor in a movie. My dad did a movie, called Only The Stong, and he did the stunt scenes for it. So I grew up doing this, so it’s really exciting to see. Maybe I could be great doing professional wrestling.”

A move to professional wrestling for Loureda would see the prospect follow in the footsteps of high-profile features, including former UFC champions, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey, as well as Strikeforce and Bellator alum, Bobby Lashley – with the trio competing at Wrestlemania 38 over the course of the weekend.

Valerie Loureda revealed she recently suffered a torn MCL, delaying her Bellator return

Yet to book her return to active competition just yet, Loureda revealed she had suffered a torn MCL just over two months ago, but still expects to return to action in two months’ time, confirming that she had intended to feature on this month’s Hawaii doubleheader for the Scott Coker-led banner prior to her injury setback.

