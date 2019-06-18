Valentina Shevchenko Seeks Revenge Against Former Foe Liz Carmouche

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko has her next opponent in her sights as she looks to get her revenge on a former opponent.

Shevchenko is coming off of a knockout win over Jessica Eye at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month. Now, the UFC women’s flyweight champion wants to get inside of the Octagon against Liz Carmouche.

It should be noted that the UFC actually tried to make this fight happen at the upcoming UFC San Antonio event. However, it did not come to fruition. Instead, a welterweight contender bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Leon Edwards will headline the show.

While Shevchenko is still awaiting her next bout, the UFC has booked Carmouche against Roxanne Modafferi on that same card. Thus, the winner of this fight could easily become the next No. 1-contender for the flyweight title.

This is something that Shevchenko would entertain, as she said so in a recent interview:

“Yes, of course, it’s going to be a good fight [against Carmouche], she’s a strong fighter and yes it’s going to be a good fight,” Valentina Shevchenko said BJPENN.com Radio. “Our history… it was like some kind of medical stoppage. I was dominating all round, I was throwing combinations, I even took her down. I came for the leg lock and she threw from the ground — I was standing on my feet — she throws the heel and it landed right on my brow.

“So [I got] this cut on the eye and the doctor decided to stop the fight. This was not the way I planned [it], I was ready to continue the fight but the doctor decided [a] different way. I think it’s going to be a very very nice fight. You can never erase [a loss] it but you still gain another [win].

“I’m here to continue my victory, I’m here to continue to be the champion and I will never let no-one take this belt because I will train harder than any one of them, that’s why this is going to be a good [fight].”

There is some history between these two fighters. Their first bout took place back in 2010 under the C3 Fights banner, where Carmouche beat Shevchenko by second-round TKO. This marked Shevchenko’s first professional loss. As a result, she’d like to avenge that loss while also putting her title on the line.