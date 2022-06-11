In the co-main event of UFC 275, Valentina Shevchenko will seek to defend her flyweight title for the seventh consecutive time. She takes on Brazilian contender Taila Santos, who is coming off a first-round finish over Joanna Wood.

As with the majority of her fights, Valentina Shevchenko is a heavy favorite. Let’s see if any of the LowKick MMA Staff predict a massive upset at UFC 275:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Frank Bonada

It’s been a long time since I picked against Valentina Shevchenko, and I can’t see that changing anytime soon. Taila Santos is one of the more interesting contenders to match up with the flyweight champ in recent memory, but it’s still impossible to predict the fight playing out in any other way than a Valentina Shevchenko victory.

It’s worth noting that few gave Julianna Pena a chance against Amanda Nunes, and yet she now holds the 135lb title. But there simply isn’t an aspect of this fight that you can feasibly argue Santos will come out on top in. The Brazilaianns durability may allow her to hold out to the judge’s decision, but it would be extremely impressive if she even wins a single round.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko by Dec.

Ross Markey

In seach of successive successful title defense number seven against Brazilian contender, Taila Santos, flyweight outlier, Valentina Shevchenko is the unmovable object at 125lbs. Prolonged periods of dominance within divisions in professional mixed martial arts usually have their sell-by date or, at the very least, an eventual tell that stylistically, an end of an era is close.

However, when it comes to Shevchenko – it feels like Santos, nor any other contender, currently at their level can cause the Kyrgyzstan native any real, noteworthy cause for concern. An upward move back to the bantamweight limit may be on the horizon for Shevchenko in the very near future, and beyond a return to 135lbs, I really find it difficult to picture the champion in any significant distress at flyweight. Shevchenko, And Still – within the distance seems like a safe pick – but it’s really just giving credence to her unmatched ability.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko by KO or Sub.

Makoa Goble

Valentina Shevchenko is looking to add another title defense to her impeccable career at UFC 275. Meanwhile, Taila Santos is preparing to face a legend. Not too long ago we saw one of the greatest fighters in Women’s MMA suffer a historic upset loss when Amanda Nunes was dethroned by Julianna Peña. At UFC 275, anything can happen, but don’t expect to see the same thing.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko via Third round KO/TKO

Nikhil Sharma

Valentina has been so dominant on her way to UFC 275. Her aura of near invincibility can also play against her. People seem to be counting Santos out even though she has more KO wins than Valentina. Santos has also never been finished in her career so far. I see this going the distance with Valentina coming out on top but probably not in a lopsided decision.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko by Dec.

Craig Peikos

Taila Santos’ best chance is to use her strength and grappling to work Shevchenko to the ground and keep her there. Unfortunately, I don’t see her doing that for five rounds. ‘Bullet’ gets it done with technical striking and scores a unanimous decision.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko by Dec.