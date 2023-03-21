Valentina Shevchenko offered September UFC title rematch with Alexa Grasso, Mexico clash targeted

Former undisputed UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko has been offered the opportunity to regain her throne already, by newly minted division champion, Alexa Grasso – who has suggested a September re-run in her native Mexico.

Co-headlining UFC 285 earlier this month, Grasso managed to secure a shocking fourth round submission win over the dominant flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko – defeating the Kyrgyzstan native with a spectacular fourth round neck crank submission triumph.

The victory came as Lobo Gym mainstay, Grasso’s fifth consecutively at the flyweight limit since her division move – following wins over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood, and Viviane Araujo.

With the win, Grasso also joined fellow Mexican-born fighters, Brandon Moreno, and Yair Rodriguez as gold holders under the UFC banner – with the duo landing flyweight and interim featherweight spoils, respectively.

Alexa Grasso eyes immediate title rematch with Valentina Shevchenko

Welcoming the possibility of an immediate championship rematch with former bantamweight title challenger, Shevchenko next, Grasso suggested a September title re-run.

“I hope, so, “ Alexa Grasso said of a rematch with Valentina Shevchenko during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I hope so. She asked for that and I would love to fight again with her. I know that she’s super competitive. I know she’s a perfectionist like me, so imagine a second fight. Truly imagine.”

“I’m wondering what she’s going to do in this second fight, what she’s going to try to do, knowing the first one, knowing what I did,” Alexa Grasso explained. “Also, I have a lot of thrings to do and improve and get better. It’s going to be like a chess match.”

“September sounds like great,” Alexa Grasso explained. “September sounds amazing, but let’s see. Of course, before the end of this year, I would like to fight. Two fights every year sounds good. I truly hope that this can be in Mexico.”

In her most recent successful title defense, Valentina Shevchenko managed to narrowly defeat Brazilian challenger, Taila Santos at UFC 275 back in June of last year in Singapore.