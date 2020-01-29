Valentina Shevchenko Expects To Complete Trilogy With Amanda Nunes

Spread the word!













Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 on Feb 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Despite being in the midst of a tough fight camp the 125lb queen is open to discussing the future. One thing she is sure about, is fighting dual weight champion Amanda Nunes for a third time. The pair have twice squared off inside the UFC, both times the Brazilian emerged victorious by razor thin judges’ decisions. Many believe the fights could have went either way, so the fact Shevchenko envisions a third fight with Nunes is good news for fights fans. Speaking to The Score, she said.

“I don’t know. This year, next year, when. But as I mentioned before, I think the third fight is going to happen sometime in the future. I don’t know when. I’m not thinking about it right now because I have a lot of things to be worried about in my own weight class, flyweight.”

The 31-year-old is still unhappy about how the last fight with Nunes went. Shevchenko was on the wrong side of a split decision win which she claims was “totally wrong”.

“Of course, after the last fight against Amanda, the result was totally wrong, totally wrong. People want to see a third fight. I think it’s not about what I want, it’s not about what she wants, it’s behind the lights. It’s going to happen somewhere, someday. I don’t know when. And when it happens, I will be ready. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Luckily for us 125lbs isn’t exactly packed full of contenders. In just a few fights Shevchenko has almost wiped out the entire division. Whilst Nunes isn’t exactly over run with new challenges at 135lbs or 145lbs. So we should get to see this trilogy completed in the near future, perhaps it will even take place in 2020.