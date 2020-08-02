It looks like we’ll be seeing Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia next.

Shevchenko was originally set to defend her women’s flyweight title against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251 only to be forced out through injury.

Despite being assured of the next title shot, Calderwood decided to take on Maia in the UFC Vegas 5 co-main event last night. It was a risk that didn’t pay off as Maia earned the first-round submission win to effectively put herself next in line.

Shevchenko certainly believes that is the case as she tweeted soon after the fight.

“See you soon Jennifer Maia 👊🏻”

See you soon Jennifer Maia 👊🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) August 2, 2020

Maia Responds To “Bullet”

Maia was made aware of the tweet in her post-fight interview and responded that it would be a pleasure to fight Shevchenko.

She reflected further on the fight and the prospect of facing Shevchenko later on (via MMA Fighting).

“I think ‘Jojo’ underestimated me a little bit,” Maia said. “She had a fight for the title, and then she got a short notice [fight] in two weeks. I think she did underestimate me a little bit.

“But I think Valentina is a smarter fighter. She’s the champion, and I think she’s going to study me very well. I don’t think she will underestimate me.”

UFC president Dana White would also confirm Maia would be next for Shevchenko and the Brazilian is confident in her chances.

“She’s very good everywhere but we’re going to find out when we fight,” Maia added. ”I’m feeling very good, I’m feeling ready and we’re going to find out.”

What do you think of Shevchenko vs. Maia?