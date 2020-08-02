Next up on the UFC Vegas 5 main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

Round 1: Calderwood starts things off with a leg kick. Maia lands a one two. Maia starts to dominate the striking as he lands a number of strikes with her boxing. Calderwood lands a teep kick to the body. Maia lands a nice knee to the body in an exchange. Maia lands another one two. Calderwood lands a body kick. She lands another teep kick to the body. Calderwood catches a kick from Maia and gets her down. Maia attempts an armbar but Calderwood is in control in her guard. Maia scrambles and attempts it again and is able to get Calderwood to tap!

Official result: Jennifer Maia defeats Joanne Calderwood via armbar (R1, 4:29).