Valentina Shevchenko Sees Similarities In Styles Of Katlyn Chookagian & Holly Holm

Valentina Shevchenko is set for the next defense of her UFC women’s flyweight title.

“The Bullet” will take on Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas’s Toyota Center on February 8. Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” this week, Shevchenko broke down Chookagian as an opponent. Shevchenko believes Chookagian fights similar to former foe Holly Holm. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“You know, I see her style a little bit – not completely, but a little bit – similar to Holly Holm’s style,” Shevchenko said. “Liking fighting on a distance, having her distance, and I think no one was complaining from my fight with Holly. Everybody liked it, so I think it’s going to be good.”

Chookagian is on a two-fight win streak, last defeating Jennifer Maia at UFC 244 to solidify herself as the next title challenger. Shevchenko acknowledged that she did watch Chookagian’s last fight, but didn’t pay too much attention to it.

“Yes, I saw her fight,” Shevchenko said. “I never was like too much paying attention on her performances because she never was like opponent No. 1 for me because it was every time – you know me, every time I have my opponent No. 1, and I’m ready for this kind of opponent.

“I was preparing for Jessica, then for Liz Carmouche. Of course I look at other girls’ fights, … but it’s never paying too much attention, but now it’s time to pay a lot of attention to her fighting style, and I think everything is going to be good.”

