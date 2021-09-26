The long road to the UFC flyweight title continues to go through Kyrgyzstan, as Valentina Shevchenko smashes her way to a record-tying sixth successful title defense in the form of a fourth round ground strikes knockout win over challenger, Lauren Murphy.

In patented, poised, and calculated fashion, Shevchenko countered Murphy on cue in the opening round as well finding a comfortable home for body kicks when Murphy allowed her time to set up. Finding a takedown before the end of the first frame, the defending champion entered the second round in high spirits.

With more of the same for the second and third round, Murphy appeared to be running out of whatever ideas accompanied her to the Octagon in quick fashion as Shevchenko continued to prove dominant against the Alaska native.

Ultimately the beginning of the end for Murphy; a right hook counter from Shevchenko which caused a wobble as well as a subsequent left high-kick.

Taking the challenger to the canvas at the fence soon thereafter, the champion eventually sliced through to a postured position where she elbowed and sliced her way to a record-tying sixth successive successful title silencing.

Below, catch Shevchenko’s successful title defense, knockout win over Murphy.