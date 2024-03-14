Valentina Shevchenko fires back at fans upser over TUF 32 coach choices: ‘They hate everyone, it’s in their hearts’

Valentina Shevchenko has fired back at fans over her and Alexa Grasso being the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter.

Shevchenko and Grasso will coach TUF 32 which features middleweights and featherweights. After the coaches were announced, some fans were disappointed in the selection as they felt the UFC should have gotten bigger names to coach the show.

Valentina Shevchenko hits out at fans regarding TUF 32

However, Valentina Shevchenko was disappointed with that as she believes she and Alexa Grasso make great coaches for TUF 32.

“I think they have this kind of cliche … have this thing of it’s coming from way back before, from the very, very past and they cannot get rid of that. But we are in new era,” Shevchenko said at TUF 32 media day (via MMAMania). “We are in new modern days. It’s different now. It’s different than it was 10 years ago. It’s different than it was 20 years ago. Now it’s now and now it’s different, but they are still bringing that from years ago.

“This is not true, they have to change their mindset,” Shevchenko continued. “Also, I imagine that so many people, they just don’t care [about] anything. They just want to bring hate. They hate everyone and this hate, it’s just inside of their hearts. This is wrong. This is very wrong. They have to focus on the positive things. You kind of see when a person expresses themselves through the bad words, you kind of see what’s happening inside of them. So, it’s just a matter of personal things, and I think it’s if they try to focus on something beautiful it might change their understanding of how words work.”

With Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso coaching TUF 32, it sets them up to have their trilogy match later this year, with many expecting it to be on Mexican Independence Day at The Sphere.

Shevchenko and Grasso last fought back in September with the two fighting to a draw. Before that, it was the Mexican who submitted Shevchenko at UFC 285 to win the women’s flyweight title in one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

TUF 32 — starring Valentina Shevchenko begins filming this week