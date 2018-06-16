Valentina Shevchenko Calls Out Nicco Montano For Recent Social Media Post

Nicco Montano seems ready to defend her UFC women’s flyweight title, but Valentina Shevchenko wants her to make it official.

Montano hasn’t fought since December when she defeated mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Roxanne Modafferi in The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale (TUF 26 Finale) to win the inaugural title. Its now been six months since Montano won the title, and top-ranked flyweight Valentina Shevchenko is waiting for her shot.

Shevchenko is a former 135-pound title challenger who made the jump up in weight this past February. She defeated Priscilla Cachoeira via second round submission to make her featherweight debut.

The Bullet has certainly emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Montano first, but for whatever reason there’s been a ton of holdup.

Montano’s camp had suggested that a slew of injuries and illnesses were keeping the champ out-of-action. In a recent Instagram post Montano suggested she’s healthy and ready to go, hinting at a fight with Shevchenko at UFC 228 in September:

“Alright, let’s get this show on the road! What you got on your girl, Sept 8th in Vegas, Valentina! Now that I’m finally back to a healthy body I’m ready to go, it was only a matter of time. 👊🏽 ……share it, write it down, take a picture…”

At first many believed that this was an official fight announcement, but Shevchenko fired back with an Instagram post of her own, suggesting that Montano was speaking prematurely as she still hasn’t signed the fight agreement:

“Hey Nicco, finally! Sign the fight agreement first. You changed your word once already. No trust before I will see the paper from you. See you in octagon 👊🏻”