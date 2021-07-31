A light heavyweight title bout between reigning Bellator MMA gold holder, Vadim Nemkov and Anthony Johnson is slated to headline an event from Phoenix, Arizona on October 16. — in the promotion’s light heavyweight world Grand Prix.



For Russian standout, Nemkov, the knockout artist lodged the first successful defence of his title reign at Bellator 257 in April — taking home a second career win over former light heavyweight champion, Phil Davis.



Making his promotional bow against short-notice Grand Prix replacement, Jose Augusto back at Bellator 258 in may — UFC alum, Johnson stopped the Brazilian with a massive second round, one-punch KO in a rallying effort. With the win, Johnson progressed to the world Grand Prix semi-final.



As per the initial report from ESPN MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi, a light heavyweight bout between current heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader and fellow UFC alum, Corey Anderson is slated to take co-headlining honours at the event.



Boasting a 14-2 professional record, Nemkov has managed to score an eye-catching eight-fight undefeated streak, which includes wins over Philipe Lins, Liam McGeary, Davis (x2), Rafael Carvalho — as well as his title-winning effort against Bader back at Bellator 244 in August last year.



Initially scheduled to meet with former UFC middleweight title challenger, Yoel Romero in his promotional bow, pre-fight medical screening issues ruled the Cuban from the entire Grand Prix.



A former two-time light heavyweight title chaser under the UFC’s banner, Dublin, Georgia knockout artist, Johnson has lodged an incredible 17 separate knockout successes, including finishes over the likes of Charlie Brenneman, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa, the aforenoted, Bader, and upcoming UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Glover Teixeira.