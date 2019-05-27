Urijah Faber Reveals He Has Accepted UFC Return Fight

Spread the word!













It looks like four-time UFC bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber is truly returning to the Octagon.

“The California Kid” revealed in an interview with Dan Hardy that he recently accepted a fight. Neither Faber or Hardy revealed any details about the fight, but both men agree it’s a good match-up (via MMA Junkie):

“It’s a good matchup,” Hardy said.

“Yeah, I think so, too,” Faber responded.

No date or venue was revealed either. However, it should be noted the UFC will return to Faber’s hometown of Sacramento, California on July 13 for UFC on ESPN+ 13. Faber has been keeping busy with competitive grappling as of late, but admits it’s hard not to think about mixed martial arts (MMA) when training for jiu-jitsu:

“My idea was I’m going to take this really serious, but in the back of my mind I really knew why,” Faber said. “And when I think about, ‘Hey, I want to train really hard for jiu-jitsu,’ I just can’t do it. I just end up training for MMA anyway.”

Faber initially walked away from the sport back in December of 2016. He took home a unanimous decision victory over Brad Pickett in Sacramento. Prior to that, Faber suffered back-to-back losses against Dominick Cruz and Jimmie Rivera.

It should be interesting to see who Faber is matched-up with upon his return.