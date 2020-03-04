Urijah Faber Meets Dustin Ortiz In Grappling Match

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber is set to return to action — but not in the Octagon.

The former UFC bantamweight title challenger announced on Instagram that he will be taking on flyweight Dustin Ortiz in a grappling match. That matchup will headline Copa Podio: California which takes place Sunday at Vacaville, California.

“Itching to compete! March 8th sub grappling match w @dustinortizmma on the horizon!” Faber wrote. “First event for @[email protected] here in Nor-Cal. @fabiopradobjj hoping Sacramento’s grappling community is ready!”

UFC veterans Danny Castillo and Carlos Rocha are also on the card as they will compete in a no-gi fight.

Faber came out of retirement last year when he defeated Ricky Simon via first-round knockout at UFC Sacramento. However, Faber was unable to end 2019 on a high as he suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Petr Yan at UFC 245 back in December. There is no word if he plans on competing in mixed martial arts.

Ortiz, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since getting outpointed by Joseph Benavidez at UFC Brooklyn in January last year. That setback halted a three-fight winning streak for the flyweight contender.

Regardless, who do you have winning in the grappling department this weekend at Copa Podio: California?