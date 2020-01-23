Urijah Faber Provides Update On His Fighting Future

Spread the word!













MMA legend Urijah Faber may not be done fighting quite yet. The 40-year-old UFC bantamweight made an impressive comeback in 2019, beating Ricky Simon in emphatic fashion at UFC Sacramento in July. However, things didn’t go his way last time out against top contender Petr Yan. The ‘California Kid’ was dominated on route to a third round TKO loss. Faber took some time to reflect on his last fight and advise why he felt the need to take it.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said. “I actually had a great time in that fight. “I was really inspired by that entire process. I knew that kid was going to be very tough, which is one of the reasons why I picked that fight. Because I felt like he was going to do something big in the future, and I was hoping to steal some of his thunder, but it was a good time to go to fisticuffs with a young, a top contender.”

With his MMA legacy and financial future secure many believe we won’t see Faber compete again. However no-one can actually be sure of that, not even the man himself.

“My whole thing is this — I will stay in phenomenal shape because that’s what I do. I’m going to stay in the gym and in the environment, because that’s what I love to do.

“If I feel like I want to do something and I feel froggy, I’ll jump. It may be the right opportunity, it might be a birthday present to myself, or it may not happen at all.”

All signs point to Faber fighting again in the future, as long as the right fight comes along. Especially given the fact he has just signed a new contract with the UFC and is eyeing potential fight former teammate and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

