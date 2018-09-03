Uriah Hall Expected For Octagon Return At UFC 232

Uriah Hall is expected to return to the Octagon very soon.

“Prime Time” has had a difficult time inside the cage the past several years. He has only won one fight since November of 2015.

In that time, Hall has fallen to top middleweights such as Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, Gegard Mousasi and Paulo Costa. His only win in that timeframe came in September of last year. The former Ultimate Fighter runner-up defeated Krzysztof Jotko via second round TKO.

BJPenn.com is reporting Hall is in discussions to return at UFC 232. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 29, 2018. His opponent is said to be Bevon Lewis.

Lewis is undefeated thus far into his mixed martial arts (MMA) career at 6-0. He made quite the impression on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Lewis knocked out Alton Cunningham in the first round via TKO.

This is a big test for Lewis and he could really make a name for himself with a win over Hall. As for “Prime Time,” a loss to a UFC newcomer might prod the promotion to cut ties with the veteran.

UFC 232 is expected to be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.