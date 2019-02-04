Update: Veteran Fighter Wanted For Murder Caught By Texas Police

This weekend, it was revealed that longtime MMA fighter Cedric Marks, who is wanted for murder, was on the lam.

Marks had apparently evaded police in Conroe, Texas, a town about an hour north of Houston, when sheriffs stopped to get some fast food at a local McDonald’s. A police transport van had been transferring Marks from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Bell County, Texas.

But the situation has been remedied as of now. The Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff’s Office posted on their official Facebook that Marks had been apprehended:

A widespread manhunt had been implemented with multiple law enforcement agencies contributing due to the chaos. Local residents were told to stay in their homes as Marks was considered a dangerous felon.

Marks was ultimately found hiding inside a trash can:

Marks held a 31-27(1 NC) record in mixed martial arts (MMA). He is currently being held on multiple charges including murder.

Early last month, Marks’ ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her acquaintance Michael Swearingin concerningly disappeared. Their bodies were later found on January 15 in Oklahoma. Marks was named a suspect three days later. Marks was already in jail in Michigan waiting to be transported to Texas on charges of breaking into Scott’s home.

The mother of Marks’ child, his ex April Pease, also disappeared in 2009. Her body has never been found.