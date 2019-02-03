Longtime MMA Veteran On The Run From Three Pending Murder Charges

MMA Veteran Cedric Marks is on the run with three pending murder charges as Texas State Police hunt for the escaped fighter.

Earlier today Houston’s KHOU-11 reported that Marks escaped from a prisoner transport in Conroe, Texas. That’s about one hour north of Houston.

Apparently, when the Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies stopped for food at a McDonald’s, Marks, a veteran of nearly 60 MMA fights, seized his opportunity as he was able to escape and is still on the run as of this writing.

As an MMA fighter Marks had a pedestrian record of 31-27-1. His highlights include a couple of losses on Bellator programming.

In the past 10 years, he has a 4-10 record, including losses to UFC veterans Daniel Sarafian and Bobby Voelker.